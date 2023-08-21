LawCall
Walker County Courthouse closed for day after burst pipe sends water down every floor

Flooding at Walker County Courthouse
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Courthouse had to pause business today and close due to a pipe burst that occurred over the weekend.

Cleanup efforts are now underway as crews work to get the courthouse open as soon as possible. A decades old pipe in the third story women’s bathroom burst at some point this weekend causing water to flow to the ground floor.

“It went down through the floors and the stairwell,” said Walker County Commission Chairman Steve Miller.

Crews worked to cleanup and remove the water from the courthouse all morning but it was a big project, and commission leaders believed closing the courthouse was in the public’s best interest.

“It was safety issues and hazards about people slipping and falling so we made the decision to close down on an emergency basis because of the problems that the public could have.”

Inside the Courthouse is the Revenue department, the solid waste office, court offices and court rooms. However, it appears damages may be minor.

“I did hear from Mr. Guthrie in revenue and he may have one scanner that got wet but for the most part it is cosmetics and just clean up.”

Commission Chairman Miller was not surprised that a pipe burst given the building and the pipe’s age. As for how much the burst pipe will cost, Miller stresses they are working to find out.

“Those assessments are going on and we have notified our insurance company and they will be looking at it with us.”

Commission Chairman Miller says he expects the courthouse to re-open on Tuesday and wanted to shoutout the maintenance team for all their efforts to restore the building.

