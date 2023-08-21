Taste and See the Marble City coming in September to Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An event that will tempt your tastebuds is returning to Sylacauga.

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is relaunching Taste of Sylacauga, but it will now be called as Taste and See the Marble City.

The food and business expo will feature food vendors from the Sylacauga area as well as local non-food businesses. The event is Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center in Sylacauga.

The Sylacauga Chamber is inviting all local restaurants, bakeries, and caterers to participate in this event at no charge. Food vendors will provide a minimum of 150 samples of food of choice. In addition to free admission, food vendors will be provided two six foot tables, two chairs, and a 10x10 space inside the community center. Food vendors will present prepared samples to expo attendees to expose their best dishes to Sylacauga. Awards for Best Dish, Best Dessert, Friendliest Booth, and Best Booth Theme will be presented at the end of the event.

Non-food vendors are encouraged to participate to showcase products and services. Products and cash are not to be exchanged during this event. Non-food vendors qualify for the Friendliest Booth and Best Booth Theme awards.

Interested vendors must submit an application in order to participate. The application can be found here.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here or in person at the Chamber office. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, please call the Sylacauga Chamber at (256) 249-0308 or email info@sylacaugachamber.com.

Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for the Chamber’s revamped expo. Blue Bell Creameries, Coosa Valley Medical Center, and Southern Finance Adjusters are also sponsors.

