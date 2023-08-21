Reading Allies volunteers needed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have some spare time this fall, an education group in West Alabama could use your help. Reading Allies needs reading volunteers beginning in mid-September.

A major part of the Reading Allies initiative is to find volunteers who are willing to read to children in grades first through third.

The goal is to get children up to a third grade reading level by the time they end third grade. Reading Allies focuses on children in the Tuscaloosa city and county school districts. The program, which falls under the Tuscaloosa Education Foundation, has been around for several years. Liz Kindred, the Reading Allies-Tuscaloosa Education Foundation Volunteer Coordinator, says there is no doubt the program works.

“Last semester we had 90% gains in book-level reading between the city and council schools here in Tuscaloosa. 80% of participating students either meet or exceed grade-level readings after one year with Reading Allies, so our program works. It’s important and with the Alabama Literacy Act coming into effect this year, it will leave students behind,” said Kindred.

Kindred says their semester starts September 11 and could use reading volunteers to help fill 14 schools among the two school districts.

For information check out the Reading Allies website.

