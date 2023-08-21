LawCall
Police presence at Homewood Middle School following pursuit of burglary suspect in area

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - There was police presence at Homewood Middle School Monday morning after Homewood Police officers were pursuing a burglary suspect in the area.

HPD says the suspect ran through the ground of Homewood Middle School’s campus toward the Homewood Board of Education. Police say the suspect did not enter the interior of either location.

There was no active threat to the middle school or the Board of Education.

The School Resource Officer was notified during the event.

Homewood Police say the suspect was taken into custody on Dale Avenue.

