Pickensville Rosenwald School Community Center hosts festival, fundraiser

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot can still be learned from one of the oldest schools in west Alabama.

Built in 1925, the Pickensville Roesenwald School dates back to a time when segregation was law and its Black students did not have the opportunities that exist today. It eventually became a community center and added a museum.

Walking through the school is like walking back in time.

Original wooden desks that segregated students sat in are on display and black and white pictures of former students and teachers hang on the wall in what is one of the few original Rosenwald School buildings still in existence.

Booker T. Washington, President of the Tuskegee Institute, partnered Julius with Rosenwald, CEO of Sears Roebuck, who gave money to help open more than 5,300 schools for black children throughout the South in the early 1900′s.

“You will not find it being taught anywhere in your schools,” explained Paulette Locke-Newberns, President of the Rosenwald School Board of Directors. “This was a history that basically was kind of erased.”

Now, the Pickensville Rosenwald School will host an antique car show to raise money and make more folks aware of a part of west Alabama history that’s often forgotten.

“I’ve got LS Antique Cars coming from Starkville, Mississippi. I’ve got low riders coming from Pickens County. From Reform, I’ve got antique cares from one of the Rosenwald students from Hopewell High School. And Danny Steele from Tuscaloosa is bringing Corvettes,” said Amanda McKinstry, the Rosenwald School Financial Advisor.

The care show is happening during a festival at the Pickensville Rosenwald School Community Center at 120 Locke Road on September 2 from 2 until 7 p.m.

Th event is free, but they will accept donations.

