Pentatonix bring holiday tour to Birmingham

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.
"The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year" is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cappella group Pentatonix will stop in the Magic City during their holiday tour.

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster site.

