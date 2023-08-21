One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A fugitive on El Salvador’s Top 100 Most Wanted list was apprehended in Chelsea on Friday, August 11.

Officials with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement say 29-year-old Juan Carlos Portillo was wanted for a long list of offenses, including aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and terrorist organization. Investigators say he was part of the “MS-13 gang.”

ICE officials say Portillo entered the country illegally. In July, ICE says they received a tip Portillo may be living in Columbiana.

Agents arrested him on August 11 in Chelsea.

Portillo is now awaiting extradition to El Salvador.

