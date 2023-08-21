LawCall
Man dies from head injury more than 2 weeks after arrest by Bessemer Police

Larry Douglas Oden, II was arrested August 4 after running from Bessemer Police who were...
Larry Douglas Oden, II was arrested August 4 after running from Bessemer Police who were conducting a property theft investigation.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale man has died from a head injury more than two weeks after he was taken into custody by Bessemer Police

Larry Douglas Oden, II was arrested August 4 after running from Bessemer Police who were conducting a property theft investigation.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Academy Drive.


Oden was taken to UAB Medical West for treatment and later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died from his injury on August 21. Oden was 49.

Bessemer Police said the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the case.

