Is Birmingham Southern Bill unconstitutional? Legal expert explains possible reason behind AG opinion sought

Legal experts say since there’s little guidance on how the loan money would be used, it could create issues for private institutions like Birmingham Southern.
Is bill that's helping Birmingham Southern constitutional?
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - August 18, students moved into their dorms on the campus of Birmingham Southern College ahead of the 2023 fall semester. That same day, an update was given by the State Treasurer on the status of the Birmingham Southern Bill, which aims at helping financially distressed colleges and universities in the state through a loan program.

The Treasurer’s Office is in charge of setting the terms and conditions of applicants, but in the update, says it’s waiting on an opinion from the Attorney General’s office on the constitutionality of the bill.

“The way that the bill is currently written, could possibly cause some issues given the fact that Birmingham Southern is a private institution and religious institution,” explains Darius Crayton, an attorney with Farris, Riley & Pitt.

FOX6 asked Crayton what the reason could be behind the opinion being sought from the Attorney General’s Office. He says the issue isn’t so much what’s in the bill, but rather, what’s missing.

“That loan money would not necessarily be going to the students, it would be going to the university itself to be used in whatever context the university wants to use it in, and without that specification of what it’s to be used for and why they’re actually using this funding, it could possibly be unconstitutional,” Crayton explains.

Private and religious institutions do receive some government funding, typically through financial aid and research grants.

“What makes that particular government funding to private institutions unique is the fact that generally that government funding is going directly to the students,” Crayton says.

Crayton says Birmingham Southern does potentially have some workarounds.

“Maybe the funds that are given to Birmingham Southern. They reallocate some of those funds, and they only go to the students, then the funds that Birmingham Southern currently has going to the students, maybe they use that for whatever purposes they need to stay open.”

Since the Attorney General opinion is public record, they have denied a request for comment from FOX6. It is currently unclear when we could expect an opinion to be issued.

