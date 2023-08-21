LawCall
Irondale mayor talks about growth and what’s to come in city

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Irondale is undergoing a transformation right now with several big projects underway or on the way.

One of them is the new Publix under construction at the corner of Old Leeds Road and Grants Mill. We’re told it’s set to hopefully open in October. It will be the city’s first grocery store in 15 years.

Near the Publix is a new roundabout that opened last week. There’s also new housing in that part of town as well.

Mayor James Stewart, Jr. says five big projects are getting ready to take place in the city as well including building a new library, renovating the old Zamora Shrine center (now the Irondale Civic Center), and a groundbreaking on a new dog park. Stewart says Irondale is a happening place right now.

“Irondale is a booming place. Irondale is on the move, and we are just happy that we’re having all of this growth because it provides our citizens with opportunities inside of the city where they do not have to leave Irondale to go to another municipality,” Stewart said.

The city is also getting ready to host its second annual music festival at Beacon Park on September 23. It will feature several acts including Eric Benet and Birmingham’s Pastor Mike, Jr.

