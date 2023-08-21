LawCall
Garbage, trash and recycling routes in Tuscaloosa to remain after Labor Day

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa announced collection routes for garbage, trash and recycling and reports they will follow the same year-round schedule.

After Labor Day, the collection routes will stay on the 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule rather than going back to the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

The city says the decision was made to provide more consistency for residents as well as increase safety for environmental service crew workers.

All items must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. to ensure they are collected.

Residents are encouraged to bring items out the night before their scheduled collection.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

