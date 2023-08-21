First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for most of Central AL Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The big story this week is the heat.

Temperatures are starting out in the low-to-mid 70s for most of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar remains quiet. We remain mostly clear and dry thanks to an area of high pressure building across the central and eastern half of the country. This area of high pressure will be responsible of our dry and very hot weather for the next five to seven days.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama starting at 10 a.m. and expiring at 9 p.m. The only counties not included in the advisory are Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, and Cleburne. Areas under the heat advisory will likely see high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index around 105° to 109°F. Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

First Alert Commute Forecast (WBRC)

We will likely end up mostly sunny this afternoon with light southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. A few clouds could move into central Alabama this evening, but we will remain dry with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 80s by 7 p.m.

Hot Tuesday: We will likely see another heat advisory get extended into tomorrow (and for most of this week) across central Alabama. Tomorrow morning will likely start out mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Tuesday afternoon will end up very hot with highs in the upper 90s with a partly cloudy sky. A few spots in far west Alabama could see highs approaching 100°F.

Highs vs Record High Temperatures (WBRC)

Humidity levels won’t be super high, but it’ll be hot enough to feel like it is in 105° to 109°F range Tuesday afternoon.

Next Big Thing: The big story will be the heat this week. I see no sign of rain or storm chances until this weekend. Long-range models continue to support highs in the triple digits Wednesday through Saturday. We could see highs in the 98° to 103°F range with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Temperatures could be approaching record territory Wednesday through Saturday.

Heat at these levels can be very dangerous, and we urge everyone to use caution if you plan on working outdoors. We are also concerned about students participating in football and marching band outside this week. Please make sure they are always hydrated. They also need to know the signs of heat exhaustion before it hits. Football Friday evening could end up very hot with temperatures only cooling into the lower 90s by 7 p.m.

Isolated Storm Chances this Weekend: The ridge of high pressure responsible for this significant heat wave will likely weaken a bit as we go into next week. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for rain Saturday and a 30 percent chance for storms on Sunday. Temperatures will likely remain well above average over the weekend with highs in the 97° to 103°F range. By early next week, temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. If you are hoping for some rainfall, long-range models aren’t too aggressive on seeing widespread showers and storms. Rain chances will likely remain isolated to widely scattered through early next week. You’ll definitely have to water the lawn and garden over the next seven days.

Tropical Update: The tropics are extremely active. We are monitoring three named storms and two tropical waves that could become tropical systems over the next couple of days.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We continue to watch a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that has a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. Odds of development are up to 70 percent. This system will remain to our south and will not impact Alabama. It will likely bring some beneficial rainfall into parts of Texas tomorrow. This disturbance is projected to produce a high rip current threat for the Alabama Gulf Coast today and tomorrow. The rip current threat should lower by midweek in the low-to-moderate range.

Tropical Storm Emily: Emily currently has winds up to 45 mph and is spinning in the Central Atlantic. Emily is struggling due to increasing wind shear impacting the low. The good news with Emily is that it will likely be short-lived. It will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and should dissipate over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Tropical Update - Atlantic (WBRC)

Tropical Storm Franklin: Franklin developed yesterday in the eastern Caribbean. Winds are up to 50 mph as it moves to the west at 12 mph. Franklin is forecast to push to the north and impact Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday as a tropical storm. It will likely bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of Puerto Rico as they stay on the east side of the storm. It will then push to the northeast and steer away from the United States by the end of the week. It’ll be worth watching as it spins away in the Atlantic, but no immediate concern is expected to the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm Gert: Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gert overnight. This storm has been able to sustain itself despite increasing wind shear hurting the system. It will likely weaken and dissipate over the next 24 hours and will not have any impact to any land areas.

The final tropical wave we are watching is located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Odds are up to 70 percent for tropical development over the next seven days. Long-range models hint this system could form, but odds of it impacting the United States remains low. If these two tropical waves develop into a tropical storm, the names next up on the hurricane list are Harold and Idalia.

We are entering the most active part of hurricane season. It normally ramps up in September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe Monday!

