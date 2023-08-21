Fire set in women’s bathroom at Alabaster’s Veterans Park

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A women’s bathroom at Veterans Park near the soccer field remains closed Monday after someone started a fire inside the stall.

The city of Alabaster says the bathroom will stay closed until the damage is repaired.

Fire set in bathroom at Alabaster's Veterans Park (City of Alabaster)

This area is under video surveillance and the incident is under investigation by the Alabaster Police Department and Fire Marshal.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401.

