Fire set in women’s bathroom at Alabaster’s Veterans Park

Fire set in bathroom at Alabaster's Veterans Park
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A women’s bathroom at Veterans Park near the soccer field remains closed Monday after someone started a fire inside the stall.

The city of Alabaster says the bathroom will stay closed until the damage is repaired.

This area is under video surveillance and the incident is under investigation by the Alabaster Police Department and Fire Marshal.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401.

