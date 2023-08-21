Credible Messenger: Birmingham leaders reimagining community safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun violence is certainly not just an issue in Birmingham, but it is top of mind for city leaders, including the city council’s public safety committee chair.

LaTonya Tate is reaching out to find solutions from programs across the country, including Credible Messenger. She wants the program here.

“It was super important that we partner with the mayor’s team and his office to launch this mentoring program in the City of Birmingham. It is a movement that is across the country. It’s a very transformative movement. The credible messengers are those that walk alongside those who are high risk people,” said Tate.

Tate says the goal is to reduce gun violence.

The founder of Credible Messenger, Quinton Lacey, came to Birmingham to meet with members of the city council. Lacey also met with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway and toured the Ross Bell Juvenile Detention Center.

Lacey says Credible Messenger taps into an often-overlooked resource - people who have been there and done that. But he’s quick to say this is not “scared straight” - he says it’s about getting to the root of the problem for people at risk to what is driving them to crime and helping people heal so they don’t return to violence.

Lacey has more than 30 years working in what he calls the youth justice community.

“I started my work with youth in Rikers Island in New York, then over time I ended up becoming the deputy commissioner of New York’s probation department and that’s when we launched this initiative to really invest in the community,” said Lacey. “There are members of our community who are uniquely positioned to have real impact by forming relationships and engaging people in crisis and helping to walk them out of that process.”

Lacey says Credible Messenger is in 20 states now. “The results have been tremendous starting in New York. We experienced a 60% reduction in recidivism - and in Washington D.C., a 50% reduction, and now that we are in other cities, we are seeing a reduction in violence in correctional facilities, youth centers, as well as jails. But most importantly, connected to that inside of communities as well.”

Tate wants the city council to approve bringing Credible Messenger to Birmingham but says the biggest factor in the program’s success will be folks in the community, who she says are key to the solution to gun violence and not just relying on police enforcement.

“We often talk about this in movement work that those who are closest to the problem are also closest to the solutions solvers, but furthest from the resources,” said Chairwoman Tate. She says as the chair of public safety, she wants to bring those resources and opportunity to the community to help change and reimagine their neighborhood’s safety.

Gun violence is a problem and Lacey says it’s vital that we interrupt it, by in his words, “hitting it head on.”

“That’s the power of Credible Messenger to intervene in the lives of people who we’ve become afraid of, we’ve given up on, we seem to have no answers for. We still believe there are answers with people who have been there and have found their way out of it,” said Lacey.

