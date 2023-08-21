LawCall
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire

Large fire at Luxe Lounge
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham night club was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Luxe Ultra Lounge just before 3 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

At least a portion of the roof of the building collapsed while firefighters worked contain the blaze.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of destructive blaze. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

