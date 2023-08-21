LawCall
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 4-year-old girl died after a crash in Birmingham late Sunday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alton Road. Beltran died at Children’s of Alabama at 1:26 a.m.


She was one of four people involved in the single-vehicle wreck. The other three people were also hospitalized for their injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

