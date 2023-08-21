LawCall
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Kingston neighborhood.
Birmingham Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Kingston neighborhood.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on 50th Street North in Birmingham’s Kingston Neighborhood.

Police found two men shot at that location. One of them had been shot to death. The other victim was taken to UAB with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe a third victim was caught in the crossfire while driving down 50th Street North. Police found him at the BP gas station on Richard Arrington Boulevard.

He was taken to the hospital. No one is custody.

