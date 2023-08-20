Walker County searching for missing K9, asking community for assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing K9.

Joey, who is a Belgian Malinois, is believed to have escaped his kennel on Highway 5 in the Nauvoo community.

Joey is known to be very social. He is microchipped and is not considered “armed or dangerous.”

Although Joey is a very lovable and social dog, the sheriff’s office is asking that if you see Joey to please not try and corral him yourself. If you do see him, you are asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464, option 1.

Joey was scheduled to begin K9 school on September 4.

