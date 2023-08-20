Slain Birmingham firefighter’s mother, city leaders, rally around mothers of gun violence victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local group is wrapping their arms around mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

They held their first event specifically geared towards lifting these women up Saturday evening. The event invited any mothers impacted by gun violence to attend.

It included songs, praise dance, and speakers from the community, including law enforcement, city councilors, and keynote speaker, Rochelle Gaston-Malone, the mother of slain Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton.

The event also encouraged these mothers to fellowship with each other, with event organizers believing support is vital for these mothers.

“We also have resources that we’re going to share with them, we have people who have knowledge in certain areas,” said Angela Walker, the CEO of Mother’s Against Gun Violence. “Many of them, after talking with them, they felt like they had been forgotten, overlooked, pushed aside, and this event as well as this organization is here to remind them that none of that is true.”

You can find out more about how to get involved with Mothers Against Gun Violence through their website.

