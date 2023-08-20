LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Birmingham officer fired weapon during shots fired call Saturday night

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one of their officers fired their weapon during a shooting investigation.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

123movies

They saw a group of men arguing in the road and one of the men fired shots at several people.

One of the officers then fired their weapon at the man shooting. He was taken into custody along with two other men for questioning.

No one was hurt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

A combination of hot and humid conditions should result in heat index values hitting or...
First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry Sunday
Mothers against gun violence hosts dinner for grieving mothers
Slain Birmingham firefighter’s mother, city leaders, rally around mothers of gun violence victims
Saving endangered species in Alabama
Alabama ranked third in nation for most threatened wildlife; conservationist shares how you can help change that number
20 years since Heaven Lashae Ross's disappearance
Heaven LaShae Ross’ mom remembers slain daughter on 20th year of murder with a balloon release and a plea