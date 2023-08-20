Police: Birmingham officer fired weapon during shots fired call Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one of their officers fired their weapon during a shooting investigation.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

They saw a group of men arguing in the road and one of the men fired shots at several people.

One of the officers then fired their weapon at the man shooting. He was taken into custody along with two other men for questioning.

Officer Discharges Firearm on Shots Fired Call

1100 Block of 3rd Avenue West pic.twitter.com/gICMQjSeh8 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 20, 2023

No one was hurt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.