LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man killed Sunday morning in Cherokee Co. crash

State Troopers have identified the victim as Terry W. Newton. He was 32.
State Troopers have identified the victim as Terry W. Newton. He was 32.(Arizona's Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Leesburg was killed in a single-vehicle crash August 20.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Terry W. Newton. He was 32.

Newton was critically injured when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to State Troopers.

Newton was take to Atrium Hospital in Rome, Georgia where he later died.

The crash happened on Alabama 273 near the 8 mile marker, approximately seven miles north of Leesburg, in Cherokee County.

123movies

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to...
Human jaw bone found in Walker Co. belongs to unknown man
Man killed in double shooting on 32nd Place North
Man killed in double shooting on 32nd Place North
Officer Involved Shooting in Birmingham
Officer Involved Shooting in Birmingham
Police responded to a shooting at Camelot Apartments on Black Bears Way and found 32-year-old...
Man charged with murder after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex