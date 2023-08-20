Man killed Sunday morning in Cherokee Co. crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Leesburg was killed in a single-vehicle crash August 20.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Terry W. Newton. He was 32.

Newton was critically injured when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to State Troopers.

Newton was take to Atrium Hospital in Rome, Georgia where he later died.

The crash happened on Alabama 273 near the 8 mile marker, approximately seven miles north of Leesburg, in Cherokee County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

