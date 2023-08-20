LawCall
Man charged with murder after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Police responded to a shooting at Camelot Apartments on Black Bears Way and found 32-year-old Sherod Lanell Parris dead.(Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

Police responded to a shooting at Camelot Apartments on Black Bears Way and found 32-year-old Sherod Lanell Parris dead.

After interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene, a person of interest was developed. It was found the person had outstanding warrants for Receiving Stolen Property. The Tuscaloosa SRT (Special Response Team) and US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force assisted in the search as well as investigators and patrol personnel.

Charles Darron Richardson, 40, was charged with Murder and Certain Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm, as well as the outstanding charges.

Richardson is in jail without bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law. It appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Parris and Richardson.

