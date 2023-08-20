Heaven LaShae Ross’ mom remembers slain daughter on 20th year of murder with a balloon release and a plea

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A small section of Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa became a quiet, solemn gathering place for family and friends of Heaven LaShae Ross. Ross was an 11-year old girl who vanished and later found dead two decades ago.

It was 20 years ago Saturday when 11-year old Heaven LaShae Ross vanished while waking to her school bus stop and was then found dead three years later. Ross’ body was found underneath a vacant home in Holt.

“It’s been 20 years since my baby was taken from me, tragically kidnapped and murdered,” Beth Thompson told a gathering of around 30.

On Saturday, Heaven LaShae Ross’ mom and family friends gathered for a balloon release in Ross’ memory. For Beth Thompson, the fact that no one has been arrested in connection with the crime has made the 20 years even more agonizing. Still, Thompson refuses to lose hope, especially with the advent of modern day DNA advancements. Saturday though was not about the crime, DNA science, or even hope, but all about Heaven who never had a chance to grow up.

“It’s very important to me because somebody realizes my daughter was my daughter and she was viciously taken from me and all I want is justice,” said Thompson.

“She’s like a sister to me. I’ve been around the family and known the family for years and I wanted to be here and show them all the love and support I can possibly give them,” said Antoinette Stokes, a long time family friend.

Beth Thompson says the balloon release Saturday was the first since her daughter’s funeral 20 years ago.

