First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Excessive heat is expected to affect central Alabama Monday through Friday. A combination of hot and humid conditions should result in heat index values hitting or exceeding 105 degrees from late morning to early evening each day. This could cause heat stress for those with prolonged exposure to the heat.

After another pleasant early morning, the warm-up starts today with highs near 95°, a little warmer in West Alabama, not quite so hot in the east. The easterly wind flow will help limit a big rise in dew points so extreme Heat Index Values are not expected through the afternoon, but the heat will continue to build through the week with afternoon highs near 100°.

The large dome of high pressure has become more dominant and is expected to continue growing stronger with no chance for rain for most of the week. The dew points will, however, be on the rise in the week ahead which, when combined with the rising temperatures, will move Heat Index Values into the 105-110° range beginning during the late morning and continuing into the early evening.

High temperatures are expected to be near record levels especially for the second half of the week, running 10° above average for August. The high-pressure dome will also keep the tropical wave expected across the Gulf of Mexico moving toward the Western Gulf which will prevent a rise in rain chances for the area.

Some shift in the ongoing weather pattern is possible beyond the upcoming weekend.

