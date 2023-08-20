LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Juvenile killed after being struck by car in Birmingham

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile has died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle, according to Birmingham Board of Education District 7 Representative Walt Wilson and the Birmingham police department.

The juvenile was struck and killed around 12:15 Sunday afternoon in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

After the juvenile was struck, the vehicle remained on the scene.

The accident is being investigated by BPD Wreck officials. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

Nick Dunlap
Alabama native Nick Dunlap wins United States Amateur Championship
Hourly Forecast
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory Monday; Tropical Storm Emily and Franklin forms in the Atlantic
Alabaster shooting investigation
1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting
Joey the K9
Walker County searching for missing K9, asking community for assistance