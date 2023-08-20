Juvenile killed after being struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile has died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle, according to Birmingham Board of Education District 7 Representative Walt Wilson and the Birmingham police department.

The juvenile was struck and killed around 12:15 Sunday afternoon in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

After the juvenile was struck, the vehicle remained on the scene.

The accident is being investigated by BPD Wreck officials. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

