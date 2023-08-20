LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bessemer Police searching for missing woman

Mariah Kathlynn Johnson
Mariah Kathlynn Johnson(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is asking for assistance in a missing person’s case.

20 year old Mariah Kathlynn Johnson was reported missing by her family. Her family says that she suffers from a condition that affects her decision making and needs medication. They believe she could be in the West End area of Birmingham. Johnson was reportedly seen near Lomb Avenue within the last few days.

Authorities ask that if you have any information that may lead to the safe return of Johnson to please call Bessemer Dispatch at 205-425-2411 or the Investigations Division at 205-481-4366. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes
VIDEO: Woman punched, thrown to ground by Centreville officer
VIDEO: Woman punched, thrown to ground by Centreville officer
A student was hit by a vehicle near the Career Technical Education Center.
Shelby Co. student hit by car before school on Friday
L to R: Chyann Elise Woodard; Isaiah Lathan Formby.
Emergency Missing Child Alerts issued for 2 Ala. teens

Latest News

20 years since Heaven Lashae Ross's disappearance
20 years since Heaven Lashae Ross's disappearance
Mothers against gun violence hosts dinner for grieving mothers
Mothers against gun violence hosts dinner for grieving mothers
WBRC First Alert Weather - Evening Update
WBRC First Alert Weather - Evening Update
First Alert Feels Like
First Alert Weather: Triple digit heat possible next week; Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic