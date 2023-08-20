Bessemer Police searching for missing woman

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is asking for assistance in a missing person’s case.

20 year old Mariah Kathlynn Johnson was reported missing by her family. Her family says that she suffers from a condition that affects her decision making and needs medication. They believe she could be in the West End area of Birmingham. Johnson was reportedly seen near Lomb Avenue within the last few days.

Authorities ask that if you have any information that may lead to the safe return of Johnson to please call Bessemer Dispatch at 205-425-2411 or the Investigations Division at 205-481-4366. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.

