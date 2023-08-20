LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama native Nick Dunlap wins United States Amateur Championship

Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide continue to roll!

Just weeks after former University of Alabama golf star Lee Hodges won for the first time on the PGA Tour, current Alabama golf star Nick Dunlap has claimed the United States Amateur Championship.

Dunlap defeated Ohio State’s Neal Shipley 4&3 in the championship match Sunday afternoon at Cherry Hills County Club in Colorado.

The championship match between the two was played in a match-play style format over 36 holes. After the first 18 holes, the two golfers were tied at all-square before Dunlap went on a tear, eventually winning the match 4&3.

Dunlap is now in elite company, joining Tiger Woods as the only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior Am and the U.S. Am.

En route to his U.S. Amateur Championship win, Dunlap, who is originally from Birmingham before moving to Huntsville, took down current world #1 amateur Gordon Sargent, who is also from Birmingham. Both will play in the Walker Cup representing the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Dunlap is set to begin his sophomore season in Tuscaloosa this fall.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

Hourly Forecast
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory Monday; Tropical Storm Emily and Franklin forms in the Atlantic
Alabaster shooting investigation
1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting
Joey the K9
Walker County searching for missing K9, asking community for assistance
State Troopers have identified the victim as Terry W. Newton. He was 32.
Man killed Sunday morning in Cherokee Co. crash