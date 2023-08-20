1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Alabaster Sunday afternoon.

At 12:20 Sunday afternoon, Alabaster PD responded to a shots fired call near a Texaco gas station on Industrial Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed a black male who had been shot. Officials transported the male to UAB Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

At this time, authorities have interviewed a person of interest and multiple witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.