1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting

Alabaster shooting investigation
Alabaster shooting investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Alabaster Sunday afternoon.

At 12:20 Sunday afternoon, Alabaster PD responded to a shots fired call near a Texaco gas station on Industrial Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed a black male who had been shot. Officials transported the male to UAB Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

At this time, authorities have interviewed a person of interest and multiple witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

