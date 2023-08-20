LawCall
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Birmingham

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man shot outside of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened around 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of 32nd place North.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man shot outside of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead.

They found another man lying near a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both men were hanging out at the apartment complex when someone fired shots at them.

No arrests have been made.

