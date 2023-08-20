1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened around 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of 32nd place North.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man shot outside of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead.

Homicide Investigation 1700 Block of 32nd Place North pic.twitter.com/o0D8m0BMPb — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 20, 2023

They found another man lying near a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both men were hanging out at the apartment complex when someone fired shots at them.

No arrests have been made.

