Rickwood Field celebrates 113 years, prepares for improvements to come

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rickwood Field celebrated 113 years on Friday. It’s the oldest professional baseball park in the country and less than a year, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will be playing on the field in what Major League Baseball is calling, “A Tribute to the Negro Leagues.”

While improvements are set to begin soon, leaders say they hope to keep the same charm that Rickwood Field is known for.

“The ballpark opened on August 18th, 1910 and here we are 113 years later on the cusp of what is going to be the second greatest event in the history of the ballpark,” said Gerald Watkins. “The first being the birth of the ballpark and the opening. The second being the MLB game which is coming next year on June the 20th.”

It’s a dream coming true for the Friends of Rickwood Field. Gerald Watkins is the Executive Director of the organization. He says to make that dream a reality, the field must first meet some requirements before next year’s game.

“The dugouts are going to have to be expanded because they are not big enough, in so many ways, for a major league staff,” he said. “Major League Baseball will be bringing in a jumbo-tron which will be temporary. They’re bringing in a new batter’s eye which will be much higher and wider than the one we have now.”

Just this week, the Birmingham City Council approved $150,000 in annual funding for maintenance over the next three years. This is on top of their other contributions.

“The big thing is they have pledged a half million dollars for structural upgrades to make the ballpark more safe for the influx of fans we’re going to have and the two million dollars on top of that is to work towards getting the groundwork done, the dugouts, fencing,” he explains.

The bulk of the improvements are set to begin October 21.

“To think about where we have been and how hard we have worked, the Friends of Rickwood, since the early 90s to get the ballpark to where it is now and to finally be recognized by Major League Baseball, and get an opportunity to bring something so special to the area, to Birmingham, it’s just a great thing,” said Watkins.

The last public event at the field before it’s closed for renovations will be on October 15 for their Home Run Derby.

Besides that, Watkins is inviting everyone to come and take a tour for free. He says you can play catch on the field or even have a picnic if you’d like.

