Pleasant Grove cracks down on school pickup shortcuts after student hit by car

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove’s Department of Public Safety is cracking down on school pickup shortcuts after a child was hit by a car in front of the elementary school.

“Parents hate going through the car line, it’s slow, they might be in the car line for half an hour,” says Chief Danny Reid, who serves as the Director of Public Safety for Pleasant Grove.

“What parents do is they park a block or two away from the school, have their kids act as walkers as if they’re going to walk home, and then they walk to the parents,” Reid explains. “The problem is in a high traffic area where everybody is leaving the car line, you know there’s cars everywhere and the kids are trying to navigate that to get to their parents.”

The department issued a new rule effective Friday, saying this type of shortcut will no longer be allowed.

Crossing guards can play a big role in student safety, but they’re not required at every school, and Reid says they’re not easy to find.

“It depends on the school and the system and the city itself. Some places just don’t have crossing guards,” Reid says. “It’s a hard job to get fulfilled because sometimes they’re only there for 30 minutes during that rush hour of everybody getting out. Hiring in general is hard anywhere, so saying ‘hey come work for us for 30 minutes at a time’ is really not appealing.”

Crossing guards are still one option Reid says he’s exploring.

“I am looking into the feasibility of trying to ask my council so we could hire at least one, and I’m thinking about putting out some kind of blast to see if I can find some volunteers,” Reid says.

In the meantime, he urges parents to practice patience while waiting to pick up their kids.

“I have a child too, and it’s frustrating to go through the car line, it’s frustrating, but take a breath, it’s our children, lets remember that, just embrace it for the safety of your child,” he says.

You can view the map from Pleasant Grove that breaks down how you can and cannot pick up your child here.

