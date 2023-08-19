LawCall
Local Red Cross Chapter prepares to send aid to Maui

Relief continues to pour in to Hawaii after devastating fires that heavily damaged Maui and killed several. A local chapter of a non profit says they’re making preparations to put boots on the ground.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Logistics are in the works for sending more employees and volunteers, including some from our area, according to the Mid Alabama Chapter of the Red Cross.

Right now 300 employees and volunteers are already in Maui assisting with recovery efforts.

In upcoming weeks and months, The Red Cross will make sure those people there have all resources they need.

Those resources could be anything from comfort kits, to cleanup items, to offering a hand where needed.

The Mid Alabama chapter says they don’t want to overwhelm the island of Maui with volunteers since infrastructure has been heavily affected by the fires, and with travel to the island slowly opening back up.

“There’s transportation issues, there’s logistics, so we don’t want to rush things because natural disasters are chaotic anyway. So even though everyone wants to run to Hawaii and help, we’re trying to be really methodical,” says Anne Rygiel, the Executive Director for the Mid Alabama chapter of the Red Cross.

Rygiel says they welcome support from the community. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do do through their website.

