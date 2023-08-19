Hoover fire dept. hosting U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover’s fire department is having some fun getting ready for the firefighter challenge happening in September with the help of a dummy named Randy.

It’s called the ‘Where’s Randy’ campaign and if you follow Hoover fire’s social media pages, you can see he’s making stops at spots across the city.

Hoover is hosting the United States National Firefighter Challenge Championship September 5-9 at the Hoover Met.

And until then, you’ll see firefighter Randy around town.

Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley said, “That’s our number one goal - to bring awareness to firefighter health and fitness.”

The 175-pound mannequin is part of the games - one of the final stages of competition where firefighters show off their strength and skill.

It all starts with a five-story stair climb and the hose hoist.

“To simulate going upstairs in a high-rise building, once they get to the top of that they do a hose hoist which simulates using ropes to hoist up the five floors,” Bentley said.

Another obstacle includes getting into a building using a sledgehammer, then dragging a fire hose.

“All five of these events occur with the firefighter wearing full protective gear and an SCBA,” Bentley said. “It’s all timed and it’s very meticulously laid out.”

This competition will feature hundreds of competitors from several different states and internationally.

The city wants you to get involved, so if you see Randy around town, take a picture and tag the fire department.

This firefighter challenge is a community showcase event of the World Police & Fire Games coming to Birmingham in 2025.

Hoover fire will also have their 9/11 memorial stair climb on September 9 to remember the events of 9/11.

