First Alert Weather: Hot, dry conditions Saturday; higher temperatures and humidity coming next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front has moved through the area although the passage did not result in a big drop in dew points, so expect another hot, humid day across the area. Dry air is still in place with a building ridge of high pressure resulting in ongoing hot, dry conditions.

The drier air will keep heat indices below Heat Advisory criteria as dew points remain below 70-degrees. The extended forecast is still hot and day as the ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather across The Southeast. However, there will be a gradual moisture return with rising Heat Index Values in the coming days moving conditions above Heat Advisory Criteria. Heat indices may reach or exceed 105° across the area tomorrow through Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Tropics are becoming more active. The National Hurricane Centers reports showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions appear generally favorable for further development of this system, and a short-lived tropical depression is likely to form this weekend while it moves across the eastern tropical Atlantic. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected.

Also, an area located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center. There is only a 30% chance for development with this system in the next week. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible but there is only a 30% chance for development in the next seven days.

Finally, an area of disturbed weather located near the northwestern and central Bahamas is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form as it moves west and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. There is a 50% chance for development over the next seven days.

