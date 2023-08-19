Cullman County Schools add 49 new buses

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County students will soon have a much more enjoyable and safer ride to and from school. The district is purchasing 49 new buses to replace some of their older models.

The biggest difference will be air conditioning. Right now only the buses transporting those with special accommodations have AC but that wont be the case come September.

The new buses will also come with the latest safety improvements. Superintendent Shane Barnette says cameras, extended front bumper arms, and anti-roll over technology are just some of the tools that will help keep students safer.

The switch will cost the district six point four million dollars but it will replace over a third of their fleet.

Right now the district has a one hundred and forty buses and about one hundred and ten run every single day.

Barnette says they try and cycle out their older buses once every ten years.

“That is one of the things that my board has committed to. We feel like it is the safest thing we can do for our students to be able to replace our buses on a timely time table and all of our buses are less than ten years old.”

Some of the new diesel buses will show up in September, while the propane buses are expected to take a little longer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.