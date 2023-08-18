“We are not going to cut any breaks.’ State troopers warns drivers about driving around school buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school now back after a long summer break, roads are busier than ever. You see it everyday on the way in to work, buses and parents are out in numbers trying to get your little ones where they need to be, and because of that, state troopers are sharing a warning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Trooper Justin O’Neal stresses that you need to pack your patience, and understand there are things far more important in life than your meeting.

“I would rather you be five minutes late to your meeting than me have to go out to a scene where an innocent child got hit.”

Part of ensuring that kids stay safe while trying to get to school is noticing the lights and warning signs on the hard to miss big yellow buses.

“School buses are there for the safety of the children. When their lights are flashing, when those stop signs are out, that means do not pass that bus.”

In today’s world, school buses can stop just about anywhere to pick up or drop off students; that includes major and busy thoroughfares.

“When a school bus is stopped on a four lane highway, all traffic must stop if there is not a divider in the middle.”

By passing a bus when the stop sign is out, you’re endangering not only your life but the lives of young students. It is an act that won’t result in a warning.

“Troopers out here on the road, we are not going to cut any breaks if anyone passes a stopped school bus trying to let kids on or off the bus.”

If you are foolish or reckless enough to pass a parked school bus when the stop sign is out, troopers can give you up to a $300 ticket.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.