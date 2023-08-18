Shelby Co. student hit by car before school on Friday

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Aug. 18, a Shelby County student was struck by a car while walking to class.

The student is enrolled at a program at the Career Technical Education Center. He was crossing State Route 70 around 7 a.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

He was transported to a Birmingham area hospital and is expected to be OK.

