Residents react to Sumter County Schools state takeover

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While Superintendent Dr. Marcy Burroughs is looking forward to any assistance that can come from the state takeover of Sumter County Schools, some residents have no admitted they were concerned about the Sumter County School system before the state took action.

School started Monday for public school in Sumter County, several days later than they were supposed to.

A letter from the Alabama State Board of Education nearly a month before taking action highlighted some problems that were not being addressed in the west Alabama school district, including failure to high enough teachers, administrative positions, and, as required by state law, a chief financial officer.

There are several closed, unused facilities due to what appears to be poor maintenance or neglect with no long-term plan to make repairs.

The Sumter County School Board was also accused of not submitting its bank statements either at all or in a timely manner.

“I mean, it’s crazy, but it’s like something needed to happen,” said Daniel Rogers, a graduate of Sumter Central High School. “I mean, I’m hoping everything is going to be okay now that the state has come and taken over. I’m just going to hope they do what they do because they wouldn’t just come down if there wasn’t an issue.”

A state appointed Chief Administrative Officer will work with Superintendent Burroughs who was hired barely a month ago by the Sumter County Board of Education.

