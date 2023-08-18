LawCall
Power off for nearly a week at Hoover apartment complex, city getting involved

This isn’t the first time tenants of the Park At Hoover Apartments have faced issues. FOX6 has received so many reports from concerned residents, we reached out to Hoover officials to see what’s being done.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents at one Hoover apartment complex are left with more questions than answers after they say power unexpectedly went out for nearly a week.

“All they said was they were in discussions with Alabama power and they’re trying to get it back on,” said Loretta Headley, a resident at The Park Hoover.

Headley was able to return to her apartment at The Park Hoover Thursday after power was off for nearly a week. She said the heat was so unbearable, she had an asthma attack.

“I ended up getting a motel and stayed there for four nights. I kept calling every day to see if the power was back on,” Headley said.

She’s not alone. Other residents told FOX6 they were also without power for nearly a week. They say utilities are included in their monthly rent, and have received no explanation for why they had no power.

“All my food ruined in my freezer, and my refrigerator, I’ve been cleaning out my refrigerator and getting the smell out of the apartment because it’s so horrid,” Headley said.

Headley says during a few of her phone calls to inquire about the power, management verbally agreed to reimbursing her for her motel stay.

“I have the receipt for the motel bill, so I’m hoping they follow through with their promises,” she says.

This isn’t the first person from The Park to contact FOX6, which has spoken to several residents in the past who have expressed frustrations with the Park, ranging from water being shut off with no warning for days, to AC units left broken for weeks.

We reached out to Hoover City officials to see if any action was being taken on their end.

Chief Operations Officer Jehad Al-Dakka did not wish to go on camera, but says he was just made aware of the issues with The Park apartments Thursday. He says his department is currently working on getting in contact with management at the complex.

Al-Dakka says anyone who wants to report issues like the ones experienced at The Park can do so through My Hoover Connect.

FOX6 attempted yet again to reach out to The Park for comment, however a phone number listed for the apartment complex online was appeared to be disconnected when we tried to call.

We also emailed an address listed, we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

