Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Forever chemicals or PFAS, per- and polyfluorinated substances, are toxins in everyday products that can make us sick. A new study found these forever chemicals are in our contact lenses too and it’s something we feel you should know.

Before we get to the study, a quick primer on PFAS. Forever chemicals are just that, they don’t break down and scientists say it’s virtually impossible to avoid.

“As best as the science can tell us, most human exposure is through ingestion,” stated Dr. Scott Belcher, Ph.D., associate professor at NC State University’s Center for Environmental and Human Effects of PFAS. “We are exposed in our homes through dust, there are some places where it is in the air. Drinking water, food, food packaging is a major source.”

Belcher shares PFAS are also in places you wouldn’t expect like activewear, female consumer products like cosmetics and hygiene items. The overarching risk of ingesting PFAS can result in developing significant illness.

“They can lead to multiple forms of cancers, have effects on the immune system, pregnancy and even unborn children,” Belcher explained. “They will stay in the body and they will accumulate. Others will multiply rapidly. Some can be cleared, but for others there’s no real intervention other than avoidance at this point.”

Which is why this new study caught our eye, reporting some of the most popular contact lens brands: Acuvue, Alcon, & Coopervision contain PFAS. The study was commissioned by consumers through the advocacy group Mamavation. This study grew out of a number of other studies which found PFAS in places most consumers wouldn’t expect.

“They’re driven by the consumer advocacy idea of finding PFAS in everyday products,” Belcher said of Mamavation. “They are everywhere and in all of us. We don’t know where they are or how they’re used. We’re trying to understand sources, their main goal is for consumers who have concerns to live healthier less contaminated lives

Specifically, they sent eighteen sets of popular lenses to an EPA-certified lab for testing. All were positive for PFAS. (The names of each set along with the results are listed at the bottom of this article.)

Belcher’s been studying these cancer-causing chemicals along with estrogenic endocrine disrupters for decades. He wasn’t surprised by the findings.

“My take on this is it’s generally a very small exposure but it is one of these places where toxic chemicals like PFAS are contributing to your overall toxic exposures that add up,” he explained. “If it’s not really essential to have that product, it’s going to be much better for you as individuals and the world in general to have less and less of these chemicals which are now known to be toxic.”

If you wear contacts and are concerned about this exposure, Belcher says it’s key to talk to your eye doctor to see if there are other options.

“There are some [contact lens] that aren’t based on a fluoropolymer formulation, and if those can work for you it could be worth exploring.”

Belcher wants everyone to look beyond contact lenses and consider how to eliminate toxic exposures across the board, noting consumers must become their own advocates. He says our regulatory and policy approaches haven’t addressed this for years.

“Our industrial chemical regulation in the US, the balance is tipped in a direction, in my opinion, that is not considered sufficiently to be protective for public health,” Belcher responded. “The ability to create new chemicals and have them in the environment far outstrips our ability to ensure public safety.”

For those who are new to PFAS research, we know this sounds scary. Belcher says learning how to limit your toxic exposure is first way to protect you and your family.

“If we have better knowledge of where toxic chemicals occur and how we’re exposed to them, we can make better choices.”

Belcher admits there’s no one educational clearinghouse for information to protect against PFAS. He recommends data and findings by the Environmental Working Group, which also has a PFAS protection guide and an interactive PFAS map.

The EPA is also imposing new standards for drinking water to protect against PFAS.

Test results:

These products were sent to an EPA-certified lab and found to have 1,000 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine or more.

Acuvue Oasys with HydraLuxe 1-Day — 6,096 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Acuvue Vita Astigmatism Senofilcon C Brand Contact Lenses — 5,537 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Air OPTIX (No Hydraglide) Soft Contact Lenses for Astigmatism — 20,000 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon AIR OPTIX Colors Contact Lenses with Smartshield Technology — 20,700 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Dailies Colors One-Day Contact Lenses — 18,400 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Total 30 Contact Lenses for Daily Wear — 20,400 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Coopervision Biofinity Toric Contact Lenses — 4,751 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Coopervision Comfilcon A Multifocal Tinted Soft Contact Lenses — 5,613 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

These contacts were sent to an EPA-certified lab and found to have between 200 parts per million (ppm) and 1000 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine.

Alcon Dailies TOTAL 1 One-Day Contact Lenses Water Gradient — 625 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon MULTIFOCAL Dailies AquaComfort Plus One-Day Contact Lenses — 346 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Precision 1 One-Day Contact Lenses with SmartSurface Technology — 302 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon TORIC Dailies AquaComfort Plus One-Day Contact Lenses — 914 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

These contacts were sent to an EPA-certified lab and found to have less than 200 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine. Unfortunately, there were no products that were non-detect.

Acuvue Oasys with Hydraclear Plus Brand Contact Lenses with UV Blocking — 113 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Acuvue Oasys with Hydraclear Plus for Astigmatism — 105 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde with Smartshield Technology — 119 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Dailies MULTIFOCAL TOTAL 1 One-Day Contact Lenses Water Gradient — 183 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alcon Dailies TOTAL 1 One-Day Contact Lenses Water Gradient for Astigmatism — 106 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

Alon Air OPTIX plus HydraGlyde for Astigmatism — 173 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine

