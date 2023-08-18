LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle wrecked Friday morning on I-59 NB between Roebuck Parkway...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle wrecks on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Jackson-Olin coach being deployed overseas, will miss season
Jackson-Olin head football coach called up to serve just before football season kicks off
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Timothy Daniel Vinson
Shelby County man charged with enticing, raping child

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
Remembering Judge John Carroll
Cumberland Law dean remembers John Carroll
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
One injured in Friday afternoon shooting
Birmingham Police: One injured in Friday afternoon shooting