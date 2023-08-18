Police asking for help locating missing Anniston woman

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police need your help locating a missing 48-year-old woman.

Vronica Craig was last seen August 16 around midnight in Anniston. Police said she might be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Craig is described as 5′ 2″ and weighs 150 lbs.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Vronica Craig please contact the Anniston Police Department at 256 238-1800.

