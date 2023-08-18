LawCall
Pleasant Grove residents frustrated over abandoned pool property

Concerns about abandoned pool property
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Pleasant Grove, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents living in Pleasant Grove are sharing their frustrations surrounding what looks to be an abandoned pool property on 1st Terrace.

The water inside the pool is a murky green color, while plants such as kudzu is growing in and around the diving board, sidewalks, gate, and even into the windows of the building on site.

Residents say the property has looked like this for four to five years now. Some people say they’ve brought the problem up in city council meetings, but nothing is being done.

Leesa Veitch has lived in the area for 11 years now and says when she bought her house, the community was thriving but now she says this property is a nuisance and it’s embarrassing for her and her neighbors.

“If people’s property, particularly something like this, goes down then the neighborhood goes down,” she explains. “That’s one problem. Then you got the mosquitoes and now there’s trashed tires and you know, I think the building’s probably being held up by kudzu. “

Veitch says she’s contacted the health department about the sitting water, but that was about two and a half years ago. She and her neighbors want the city to take action.

WBRC Fox 6 emailed and called the city for comment but as of Thursday night, nobody has responded.

