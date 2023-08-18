LawCall
Ohio couple charged federally in solicitation of Clay Co. minor

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Ohio residents are facing federal charges related to the solicitation of a minor in Alabama after an investigation by Clay County authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department began investigating a case involving the solicitation of a minor back in February 2023. Authorities say early on, they determined the suspect was from another state.

At that point, authorities in Alabama contacted agents with the FBI. That’s when the FBI and Clay County investigators began working the case together.

Authorities in Clay County say the suspect and his girlfriend, identified as John Brickhouse and Nina Darling, both of Junction City, Ohio, had been coercing a minor into producing child pornography. We’re told Brickhouse is a registered sex offender who has been convicted of assaulting multiple children dating back to 2009.

Investigators say the suspects are believed to have used a scheme in which they convinced the minor into believing their mother was dying and they needed help to pay for life saving surgery. The minor was allegedly told by the suspects that they could help out by sending sexually explicit images and videos of themselves to a third party over the internet for money to help pay for the medical expenses.

After further investigation, both Brickhouse and Darling were federally charged in a 19 count indictment.

If convicted, Brickhouse could face 25 years to life in prison. Darling could face 5 to 30 years in prison.

On February 27th 2023, Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Ashland Police Department’s...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 18, 2023

