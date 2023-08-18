New Birmingham Southern Class moves in after months of uncertainty regarding the college’s future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of uncertainty and doubt, Birmingham Southern is welcoming its next class of Panthers to campus.

This comes after the state created a loan program that could provide $30 million in funding aid.

Now, the college is still working to confirm that funding support, as well as discuss funding aid from the city and county.

Frankly for some, this seemed like an out of body experience. Several students tell me this was a day they feared may never come, but once it did, boy did they let loose.

Panthers sophomores through seniors rolled up their sleeves to help freshman get set up on campus.

“Let me tell you, it is a joy to get to be here for orientation and move in day. We are all just so glad we get to come back to our home on the hilltop,” said BSC Junior Anna Kate Weeks.

While the football team took the heavier items, even campus leaders like President Coleman got involved and helped students move in.

“This is a great day. Six months ago we weren’t sure it would exist. It happened and we are really excited,” said Coleman.

For admissions staff, these last nine months have been anything but easy.

“Working in admissions, we have been through it this year. It is so awesome to see all the students we have recruited and that we have built relationships with finally move in,” said Associate Director of Admissions Jordan Harris.

However, the work doesn’t end when the upperclassmen get all the boxes in the freshman’s rooms.

“We are trying to get a bed skirt on which is a lot harder than I ever thought it would be. Just trying to make it where it is walkable and get through. Everyone is just trying their hardest to get it functioning,” said BSC Freshman Catherine Burnett.

No matter what level of functionality is achieved Friday in the dorms, students are just glad they have returned.

“I definitely had doubts that we would get back to this but I believed in the school and I believed in the community. I just had a strong feeling that we were going to stay open and I knew this family would be connected again,” said BSC Sophomore Football Player Tucker Cleary.

While students moved in Friday, they won’t begin classes until August 23.

