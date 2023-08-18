LawCall
Helena City Council approves memorial bench for Khalia Smith

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the Helena City Council announced they will place a memorial bench in the city to honor the life of Khalia Smith.

Smith was killed in April, right before she was supposed to graduate from Helena high school.

City leaders tell me Khalia was an outstanding and talented young lady who made a lasting impact on her community. That’s why it was so important to remember her in this way.

The bench will be located at Lee Springs Park with a plaque and beautiful landscaping surrounding it.

The city started discussing with her family about four to six weeks ago on the best way to honor her legacy and they all came to the decision to install a memorial bench.

Laura Joseph, a Helena City Councilwomen, said they will invite the family to come out and see the bench once it’s the bench and landscaping have been installed. “We want them to know that this will be a special place for them to come and visit.”

City leaders anticipate the bench to be ready in six to eight weeks.

