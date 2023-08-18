Jefferson County SRO connects with students to improve safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids are back in school now and they have a lot of people watching over them and working to keep them safe.

Most schools in our area now have a School Resource Officer (SRO) whose main goal is to protect students but there’s much more to the job.

Deputy Darrius Black has served as Clay-Chalkville High School’s SRO for six years now. He roams the halls each day checking on students, keeping them in line, and protecting them at all costs.

He says they have around 1,400 students at the school so there’s always someone to help in some capacity.

“I’m normally in the hall being seen,” said the deputy. “I also help the administrators with any issues that they might have, disciplinary, if we’re having students having bad days.”

Sometimes kids might break school rules like vaping in class or disrespecting a teacher. Those incidents need disciplinary action. But sometimes, the students just need a helping hand.

“When I first came on campus here at Clay-Chalkville High School today, Deputy Black was already dealing with one of his students who’d run away from home and while I was in his office, another student came in and he helped him fill out a job application,” said Lt. Mike House.

Lt. House supervises all SROs in the Jefferson County and he says no two are the same.

“They humanize law enforcement,” he explains. “They put a face behind the badge. It’s not a sheriff’s deputy, it’s Deputy Black. It’s not a student, it’s one of my children, one of my kids.”

He says that’s what really makes an SRO special and effective in the school halls: the relationship with students.

“That’s the biggest thing is, a lot of students, they have siblings at home,” said Deputy Black. “Mom or dad may work around the clock so when they get home, there’s nobody there but siblings and they might just need somebody to give them advice or something. That’s a big role for us is just giving advice.

Lt. House says building a strong reputation with the students increases the liklihood they’ll say something if they see something. It’s all part of the everyday job that keeps your children safe during the school year.

