‘I didn’t want to leave this place’: Will Reichard on staying at Alabama for one more year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After announcing he would declare for the NFL Draft in December, Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard did an about-face and decided to return to the Capstone for his final season.

On Thursday, the Hoover native was asked about the decision to stay at Alabama for another year.

“As I look back on my career, I’m very excited about what, as a team, we’ve been able to accomplish,” Reichard said, adding that he feels he has room to improve before going to the NFL. “Honestly, I didn’t want to leave this place. I’ve been super blessed to meet a lot of people here and to build relationships that I’ve been able to build. There are a lot of people across the country that would love to play here and it’s just something that I wanted to be able to come back and finish my career here.”

Reichard is Alabama’s all-time leader for career points with 426 on 62 field goals with an additional 240 PATs. The fifth-year senior also holds the school record for career PATs and ranks fourth for career field goals. Reichard made 64 PATs and 22 field goals in 2022.

The Crimson Tide kicks off the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee September 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

