Hoover PD officer successfully brings relief items to Hometown of Maui

The family of that officer, who remains anonymous, says they’re grateful for Hoover PD stepping up and pitching in to help get him back to Maui.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the Hoover police officer who was able to return to Maui, the place he was born, to bring relief to the people there dealing with the aftermath of deadly fires.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis gave an update to city council and those present at a work session Thursday evening.

He said that the officer, who wishes to remain anonymous during this time, was able to leave Monday morning for Maui.

Several of the officer’s family members still live there. Unfortunately, his grandfather passed away during the fires.

Chief Derzis read an email from the officer’s wife, where she says he is able to spend a little over a week helping those affected and mourning with his loved ones, thanks to Hoover PD.

“He expressed the desire to go back and help the people of the place he loves, and his coworkers immediately jumped into action. The employees of Hoover PD covered more than a week of scheduled shifts, and donated items for him to take, dozens donated generous amounts of personal money,” Chief Derzis read from the email. “With this, he was able to obtain a variety of needs such as canned goods, formula, diapers, blankets, and first aid items to take with him.”

The officer’s wife said one of the officers took her husband to the airport at 3:00 a.m. so that she could stay at home with their 7-month-old baby.

Hoover PD says if anyone wants to help the people of Maui, they have a list of organizations from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office here.

