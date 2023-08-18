LawCall
Homeless encampments: A growing problem in Jefferson County

Illegal homeless encampments in Jefferson County
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Illegal encampments are a cause for concern for neighbors and visitors at George Ward Park. The executive director of One Roof, an agency that helps with homelessness, says she understands, but people are not here because they want to be.

Data shows Alabama has about 3,400 people struggling with homelessness, and advocates say that number is increasing.

“People are not in encampments because they want to be there. People are in encampments because they don’t have a place to live with a roof,” says Michelle Farley.

Neighbors say at night there are about 10 to 15 people who live at George Ward Park. Farley says some have no other choice.

“The bridge is their roof,” says Farley. “The tent is their roof. The trees making a canopy is their roof. People are in an encampment because they can’t afford rent. Bulldozing an encampment doesn’t end homelessness it just moves it from one place to another.”

Farley also added moving can impact and endanger people and their neighborhoods.

“If you come in and bulldoze an encampment, you take down the bushes and somebody is just going to move,” says Farley. “Well, they’re going to move into an abandoned building, an abandoned home. They’re going to set a fire to stay warm to cook. That fire is going to get out of control. You’re going to have a house fire that endangers an entire neighborhood.”

Fixing the homelessness problem is not a quick and easy solution. Farley says for years the number of homeless continuously decreased, but that is no longer true.

“The housing crisis has driven our homeless unsheltered numbers up. It’s very upsetting to those of us who do this work,” says Farley. “We’re seeing more and more people on the street. We need the general public to become interested in homelessness.”

